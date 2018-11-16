Roku is finally releasing its wireless speakers - just in time for Black Friday. These are designed to work exclusively with Roku TVs.

They will begin shipping from 16 November and will be sold in pairs of two along with a Roku voice remote and the new Roku Touch tabletop remote. The entire set will regularly cost $199.99, but because it's the holidays, you’ll be able to get them on sale. Roku said it will reduce the bundled price to $150 if you order them from Roku between 25 November and Cyber Monday on 26 November.

These speakers can be placed throughout a house and will work wirelessly with a Roku TV-branded smart TV. So just think: No more messy cords hanging around the base of your TV. The speakers also support Bluetooth audio through other devices besides Roku TV, obviously. There are also a plethora of features built into the speakers such as automatic pairing and volume leveling and "speech clarity".

We especially like the nightmode that reduces loud noises. With that, the next time you're binge-watching a Netflix show at 2am, you will be able to crank up the volume to hear a character whispering, and you won’t wake the neighborhood when a war breaks out suddenly during the scene.

The Roku Touch remotel is a great addition, giving you a way to manually control the speakers and the TV from around the house. Another key feature is that you can customise its shortcut buttons, and it includes a push-to-talk microphone for voice-controlling the TV and speakers.