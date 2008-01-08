Roberts brings Sky+ like features to DAB radio

Roberts Radio has announced that it is adding PVR functions normally found on television PVR set top boxes like Sky+ to its latest DAB digital radio.

The new MP-SOUND 41 will also give listeners an Electronic Programming Guide so they can see what shows are on over the next 7 days.

However trumping TV, users will be able to record not just one radio programme, but up to 12 programmes at any one time.

Using the EPG function you can also record up to eight hours of your favourite programmes directly onto SD card.

You can then play the SD recordings back via your computer or laptop, or alternatively, transport your own MP3/WMA files from your PC onto the SD card, and then play them back through the radio’s speakers, creating your own mini sound system.

Users will also be able to pause, rewind, fast-forward, record and playback programmes and tracks from the playlist on the SD card at the touch of a button.

In addition, the MP-SOUND 41 also offers the PausePlus feature. As soon as the radio is switched on PausePlus works silently in the background, allowing you to pause your listening at any stage and, if you forget to press the pause button, you can simply just rewind to a selected point.

Available in a silver finish the MP-SOUND 41 costs £139.99 come with 12 Alarms-wake to radio, buzzer or favourite track, 12 record timers, 12 station presets, and RDS station name display