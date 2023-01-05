Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro is the world's first beamforming soundbar for gamers

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has revealed an upgraded model of its Leviathan soundbar that now promises even better room-filling sound as well as AI head tracking.

The Leviathan V2 Pro is a step up from the already awesome Razer Leviathan V2 which launched in April 2022. But at CES 2023, Razer is showing off what it's saying is the "world's first beamforming soundbar".

This updated and improved soundbar is designed to fit nicely under a 27-inch monitor while delivering loud and satisfying audio. The Leviathan V2 Pro sports five two-inch full-range drivers, capable of 40hz to 20KHz frequency response backed by THX sound.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Razer says this soundbar is able to replicate 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound experiences, but with improved audio thanks to the beamforming tech. The soundbar sits just 600mm long, a smidge bigger than the previous model, but delivers superior sound thanks to AI head tracking technology. This means that no matter how you sit, you'll get great sound from the soundbar, so you can sit back and soak up all your games in an enjoyable way.

The idea here is to eliminate the narrow soundstage and limited sweet spot that you'd typically get with an under-monitor soundbar. Yet it has a simple setup that requires just one USB-C connection to your PC. It does have a 3.5mm jack for headphone output when you need it and Bluetooth connectivity as well.

Other upgrades include enhanced RGB with no less than 30 RGB zones. Naturally, these have Razer Chroma RGB support and can be controlled by Razer Synapse too. There's also the Razer Audio app so you have control via your phone as well.

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is available for $399.99.

Best Bluetooth speakers 2022: Top portable speakers for every budget By Conor Allison · 25 August 2022 What are the best Bluetooth speakers? We put each device through its paces in both indoor and outdoor environments to seek out the top options.

Writing by Adrian Willings.