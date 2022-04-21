Upgrade your game audio with the Razer Leviathan V2

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has just revealed the Leviathan V2, a Razer Chroma compatible soundbar that promises unrivalled immersion for all your gaming and entertainment needs.

The Leviathan V2 is a multi-driver PC soundbar that's built to deliver impressive high-fidelity sound backed up with THX Spatial audio for an immersive gaming experience.

The company says that the Razer Leviathan V2 offers a rich sound experience with a crisp treble, impressively deep bass and a full-range soundstage.

Razer fans will be pleased to read that this soundbar also packs 18 lighting zones with Razer Chroma support. So you'll not only be able to light up your desk but also match the lighting with other Razer peripherals already on your desk. That lighting also includes the offer of dynamic in-game lighting effects, so should result in an eye-catching experience.

This is a 65W soundbar with a dedicated subwoofer, two 95mm full-range drivers, two passive radiators and two 20mm tweeters.

It'll also have both wired and wireless options and is slimline enough to fit below your gaming monitor. What more could you want?

The Leviathan V2 is set to retail for £229.99 GBP/$249.99 USD/€249.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.