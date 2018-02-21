Qualcomm Broadcast Audio brings multi-room audio to Bluetooth devices

Qualcomm has revealed details about a new feature called Broadcast Audio that comes as part of the new Snapdragon 845 mobile processor. Broadcast Audio allows one Bluetooth source device, such as a smartphone, to transmit audio to multiple Bluetooth speakers or headphones at the same time, with near perfect synchronisation.

The new feature should will directly rival current multi-room speakers that rely on Wi-Fi to transmit audio to several speakers around a room or home and should make multi-room audio more accessible.

Qualcomm says managing devices will be incredibly easy with Broadcast Audio, and setting and pairing them up with a smartphone should be a doddle as well. The company hasn't said how many devices can receive audio at any one time, although Anthony Murray, senior vice president and general manager, voice and music, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd, says "hundred" of teenagers could potentially listen to the same song via headphones as a "silent disco".

Murray adds: "Qualcomm Technologies continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with wireless audio technologies, and broadcast helps consumers to share their music in new and exciting ways directly from their mobile phone."

Qualcomm has made it possible for Broadcast Audio to be added as a feature to devices already being developed with the Snapdragon 845 SoC, so we can expect to see it make an appearance on phones launch at Mobile World Congress next week, such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+.