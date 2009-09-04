Pure announces Siesta Flow alarm clock internet radio

Pure is showing off five new digital radio products at the IFA show, including the "Siesta Flow", the company's first internet connected bedside radio.



The Siesta Flow, which will boast a £99.99 price point when launched, is Pure's most affordable internet-connected radio to date.



Boasting an alarm tone for every day of the year (via Pure's online portal), the DAB and FM radio uses a Wi-Fi connection to access internet radio, podcasts, listen again content and can also stream music direct from a Wi-Fi enabled computers.



Siesta Flow gets the Pure "PowerPort" which provides power to any USB accessory as well as an auto-dimming display, touch sensitive controls, four quick-set alarms, sleep and snooze timers, 30 DAB/ FM presets and an input for an iPod/ MP3 player.



Pure is also announcing the Siesta iDock for £89.99, a stereo DAB and FM clock radio with iPod and iPhone dock, which boasts a similar feature set but minus the internet bit.



Another new launch, the Elan II (£99.99) is a portable stereo DAB and FM radio offering a "modern twist and contemporary materials to traditional radio design".



The Chronos iDock Series II, also priced at £99.99, boasts stereo DAB/FM clock radio with iPod and iPhone dock, while the Chronos CD Series II (yep - £99.99) is a stereo DAB/FM clock radio with CD player.



Claiming eco-friendly power features, all five new products will be available before Christmas 2009 and we'll bring you more on them nearer to their UK launches.