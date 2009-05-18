Pure launches Sirocco 150
Pure has announced what it says is the world's first "Works with iPhone" DAB micro system, the Sirocco 150, described as a fully featured DAB/FM digital sound system with CD, SD, USB and iPod dock.
The Sirocco 150 comes with a matching black and silver iPod dock that charges the iPod/iPhone when docked, while the remote control can also control the iPod or iPhone and iPod track names are shown on the Sirocco's LCD display.
Angled as a "complete digital sound system", Sirocco 150 supports playback of MP3/WMA files from USB flash memory drives, SD memory cards and CDs.
The system produces 25 Watts RMS of audio with its speakers offering treated 4-inch mid-bass drivers, 1.5-inch tweeters and custom tuned crossovers for what's said to be "crisp treble, clear mid-tones and rich bass".
Features include a sleep timer and alarm that can be set to DAB or FM radio or a tone, a stereo headphone socket and an input located on the front of the system for connecting other MP3 players or music sources.
With EcoPlus credentials, the Sirocco 150 will be available from June for £149.99.
