  Pure hits two million units sold milestone

Pure has announced that it has reached the two million unit milestone in its sales of digital radios worldwide. It took 6 years to get to the one million mark which was announced in December 2006, and around 18 months to reach the next million landmark.



A product of a British company using British engineering and sold in multiple geographies, Pure says its two millionth radio is an important milestone for the DAB industry as a whole.



"Pure has consistently delivered firsts in the DAB market. We were the first manufacturer to sell half a million DAB digital radios, then one million, and now we’re the first to sell two million", says Paul Smith, general manager, Pure Digital.



"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the thousands of retail stores that stock Pure radios and, of course, the two million Pure radio owners. Pure’s drive in the growing DAB digital radio market continues with an ongoing strong roadmap with a number of new products announced recently."



"We also have a number of very exciting and ground-breaking products coming out this year and next combining DAB with Wi-Fi technology which is sure to accelerate the take up of both DAB and connected radios."