Imagination Technologies (more familiar to consumers as the company behind PURE Digital radios) and UBC Media Group have announced that they will work together to create a service which will allow listeners to purchase music directly from DAB digital radios.
This potentially revolutionary new service will combine Imagination's new DAB and internet digital radio
platform with UBC's "Cliq" instant music purchase technology, giving DAB users a "buy it now" option while listening to certain DAB radio stations.
Imagination Technologies will bring the Cliq service to consumers through the PURE Digital radio brand. More details on this exciting new service and launch schedules will be announced at a later date.
Hossein Yassaie, the CEO of Imagination Technologies, said: "This co-operation will allow both PURE Digital and other major brands that use Imagination Technologies' digital radio platform to take digital music download to the next level. We are delighted to be working together with UBC on this exciting project".
"Buy it now" option coming soon to PURE DAB radios
Imagination Technologies (more familiar to consumers as the company behind PURE Digital radios) and UBC Media Group have announced that they will work together to create a service which will allow listeners to purchase music directly from DAB digital radios.
- Sonos Beam review: Compact in size, not in sound
- The best Amazon US Prime Day deals for Prime Day 2018
- Polk Assist initial review: Google Home with better sound
- UE Megablast is only £129 on Prime Day - save £90
- Boom! UE Megaboom speaker discounted to £99 in Prime Day sales
- Double Wonderboom discount brings you double the fun for £79
- Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
- Amazon Echo Show tips and tricks: Master Alexa from a touchscreen
- Apple AirPlay 2: Apple's latest streaming tech explained
- AirPlay 2 now available on Sonos speakers via software update