  "Buy it now" option coming soon to PURE DAB radios

Imagination Technologies (more familiar to consumers as the company behind PURE Digital radios) and UBC Media Group have announced that they will work together to create a service which will allow listeners to purchase music directly from DAB digital radios.



This potentially revolutionary new service will combine Imagination's new DAB and internet digital radio

platform with UBC's "Cliq" instant music purchase technology, giving DAB users a "buy it now" option while listening to certain DAB radio stations.



Imagination Technologies will bring the Cliq service to consumers through the PURE Digital radio brand. More details on this exciting new service and launch schedules will be announced at a later date.



Hossein Yassaie, the CEO of Imagination Technologies, said: "This co-operation will allow both PURE Digital and other major brands that use Imagination Technologies' digital radio platform to take digital music download to the next level. We are delighted to be working together with UBC on this exciting project".