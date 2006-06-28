  Pure Digital's new pocket radio gives you DAB and FM

Pure Digital's new PocketDAB 1500 does more than you ever thought a radio could.



Building on the success of the PocketDAB 1000, Pure Digital has added FM with RDS, textSCAN, and an impressive rechargeable battery pack that holds enough juice for 24 hours of radio play time.



The radio comes with Sennheiser MX300 in-ear headphones that deliver an 18Hz to 20kHz frequency response ideal for listening to music.



The textSCAN feature, meanwhile, lets listeners pause the scrolling text accompanying DAB radio broadcasts so they can note down web address, competition phone numbers, or song titles.



The stylish design incorporates a central joystick for easy navigation and separate controls for display settings, presents and DAB/FM.



The PocketDAB 1500 automatically remembers the user's ten most listened to stations, as well as storing 20 presents, ten for DAB and ten for FM.



The radio is in stores now for about £90.