Pure Digital releases new-look Evoke-1XT radios

The Evoke-1XT DAB radio range has proven such a hit that Pure Digital are releasing a new range of the Prestige Edition models in time for summer.



The radio's aesthetic appeal lies in its retro casing, now available in three new wood finishes. It's built as solidly as radios from the 50s, but the technology is most definitely 21st century, as the tuner receives both DAB digital broadcasts and now also FM with RDS broadcasts.



The new wood casings include Bird's Eye Maple, Burnt Redwood, and Piano Black finishes.



DAB features include station selection by name and scrolling text showing song titles, artist information, news updates and even sports results. The clock operates as a tone or radio alarm and a kitchen timer.



The radio will remember six station presents, and boasts high-performance speakers and a headphone socket. It can also be hooked up to computer for firmware and software updates.



All of this doesn't come cheap, as the Evoke-1XT will be available this summer for