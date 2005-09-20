Pure launches DAB microsystem

Pure digital, makers of the first Digital Radios has launched what it believes, is the world's first DAB and FM microsystem to include support for SD memory cards.



While the company is not the first to include an SD card in a hi-fi unit, that prize goes to Panasonic, the new unit will offer crystal clear radio for £229.99.



The PURE DMX-50 will also allow listeners to pause and rewind live DAB digital radio and record multiple tracks or complete radio programs to SD card.



Sound-engineered by the same team who developed the PURE DRX-series of tuners, the system will offer 40 Watts RMS output power per channel, custom-wound 5 3/4in woofers and 19mm Mylar-dome tweeters with a metalised facia.



The PURE DMX-50 will also come with a sleep timer, alarm and remote control, while a large graphical display shows date, time and other program-related information



MP3 files are playable from SD card or CD including support for subfolders. Two auxiliary inputs mean you can connect a MP3 player to the device.