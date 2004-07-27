  Pure Digital updates the Evoke-1 with the Evoke-1xt

Pure Digital has announced an updated version of its popular 1 speaker digital radio player. The new features include improved audio, display and design.



The case has been rounded slightly and you can now have a choice of maple or cherry finishes. Additionally the display has been tinkered with - it's now blue and white rather than black and green and Pure Digital has even included a countdown timer for the kitchen user.



More interesting is the addition of a USB connector for product updates implying that this isn't the last update we are are going to see.



The Evoke will keep its price of £100 and be shipping from August.



Technical Specifications:

Stereo digital radio (stereo output requires optional auxiliary speaker, headphones or external amplifier) with full Band III reception capability, for reception of all UK DAB broadcasts.



Frequency range: Band III (174 - 240 MHz), with fast autotune feature.



Alarm: Alarm setting with station or tone selection.



Timer: Countdown timer for kitchen use.



Speaker: Full-range 3" drive unit.



Input connectors: RF F-connector for 75 Ohm DAB aerial connection (telescopic aerial supplied). USB connector for software upgrades. Power input.



Output connectors: 3.5 mm sockets for stereo analogue audio output, headphone output and auxiliary speaker connection.



Controls: Power on/standby, volume, tune/select, autotune, info, menu, timer and 6 presets.



LCD display: High-resolution white-on-blue LCD display with selectable brightness levels.



Power supply: 230V AC to 9V DC external power adapter.



Approvals: CE marked. Compliant with the EMC and Low Voltage Directives (89/336/EEC and 73/23/EEC).



Dimensions (mm): 210 (w) x 175 (h) x 110 (d).



Aerial: Telescopic aerial supplied.