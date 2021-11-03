Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Speakers
  3. Speaker news
  4. Pure speaker news

Pure reimagines Evoke connected radio range, with Spot, Play and Home

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pure Pure reimagines Evoke connected radio range, with Spot, Play and Home

- Available to pre-order now

- Priced from £179.99

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Pure has relaunched its Evoke range of connected digital radios, introducing new designs, features and focus.

There are three new models - the Pure Evoke Spot, Evoke Play, and Evoke Home - which suit different budgets and scenarios.

The Pure Evoke Spot is the smallest of the bunch, with DAB+ and internet connectivity for radio listening and Spotify Connect to stream music from a phone or tablet. Bluetooth is also on board to send it tracks stored on a handset or from other streaming services.

It has a 2.4-inch, foldable colour display, four preset buttons and a single 3-inch full range speaker. Total power output is 20W. It costs £179.99.

The Pure Evoke Play is a step-up model. It too features DAB+, internet radio connectivity, Bluetooth and Spotify Connect, but ups the ante with the speaker setup.

It is stereo and features two 0.78-inch soft dome tweeters (20mm) and a single 3.5-inch woofer. Total power output is claimed to be 40W. Pricing is set at £249.99.

Finally, the Pure Evoke Home is the largest, most capable of the series.

It has all of the connectivity and features of its siblings, but adds a CD slot and more oomph, offering a stereo configuration for up to 100W of total power output.

The flip-up display is also larger - at 2.8-inches - while an additional 3.5-inch woofer is added to the same array as the Play.

The Spot and Play are available to pre-order now from Pure's own website in coffee black and cotton white colours. The Evoke Home will be available to order from December.

Best Alexa speakers 2021: Top Amazon Echo alternatives
Best Alexa speakers 2021: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle ·

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 3 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Pure reimagines Evoke connected radio range, with Spot, Play and Home
Pure reimagines Evoke connected radio range, with Spot, Play and Home By Rik Henderson ·
Best smart speakers 2021: Premium Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri speakers available to buy
Best smart speakers 2021: Premium Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri speakers available to buy By Conor Allison ·
Best Sonos Black Friday 2021 deals: What speaker discounts we expect
Best Sonos Black Friday 2021 deals: What speaker discounts we expect By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best Black Friday 2021 speaker deals: Which wireless speakers will be discounted?
Best Black Friday 2021 speaker deals: Which wireless speakers will be discounted? By Cam Bunton ·
Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 soundbar review: Game on
Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 soundbar review: Game on By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Soundbar 2021 and how to vote
Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Soundbar 2021 and how to vote By Britta O'Boyle ·