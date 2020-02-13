Following on from last year's launch of the Pure StreamR, the digital radio specialist has now announced the smaller 10W StreamR Splash is on sale - a £130 smart speaker that, as its name suggests, is also waterproof.

So as well as being a DAB+ digital radio (also FM) and a Bluetooth speaker, the StreamR uses Amazon Alexa that works via the Pure Home app on your phone - you also use the Pure Home app to set up your speaker initially. It has an action button in the centre so you can invoke Alexa and the four corners of the top control panel are presets.

You can, of course use it with various other music services using Bluetooth from your phone and ask Alexa to stream radio stations, too. Plus there's a 3.5mm aux cable in if someone has an iPod or a phone with a 3.5mm jack.

The speaker boasts a reasonable 20 hours of battery life, while there's also a detachable bungee cord if you want to hook it onto a backpack, festival trolley or tent.

The only downside to the StreamR is its weight at 337g - if you're on the move that's a little bit of a lump to carry around with you extra to what else is in your bag.

Coincidentally, the IP67 water and dustproof classification is similar to that of many phones and means the StreamR Splash offers protection from immersion in water with a depth of up to a metre for up to 30 minutes. We'd advise against dunking it, but it's great knowing that it will survive if you do drop it in the pool/spill a drink over it/leave it out in the rain.

The StreamR Splash is available now in charcoal (black) or stone grey.