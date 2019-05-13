Pure's StreamR portable speakers have Bluetooth, DAB and one is splashproof

Pure has debuted StreamR and StreamR Splash, two new portable Bluetooth speakers but with a built-in digital radio. On paper, StreamR should be a great quality multipurpose speaker while, as the name suggests, the Splash is splashproof.

The two speakers are also compatible with Amazon Alexa, though you will need to be connected to the Pure Home app on your mobile device via Bluetooth for it to work. The upside to that is that you can use Alexa anywhere – you don’t need to be at home connected to your Wi-Fi network.

Because of Bluetooth, the DAB+/FM radio and Alexa, you’ll have a full choice of music – you can request a US TuneIn station from Alexa, listen to Radio 1 via DAB+ or stream Spotify from your phone. There’s also an aux cable for connection to other music sources, too. The top of the speakers have four corner buttons, used for the presets.

According to Pure, the 30W RMS StreamR speaker boasts a 2-inch woofer and an 0.75-inch tweeter, 360-degree sound thanks to X-Span expanding speaker tech and a 15-hour rechargeable battery life. It’s a tiny bit on the heavy side at 728g.

The 10W RMS StreamR Splash is IP67 water and dustproof and has 20 hours of rechargeable battery life. It weighs 365g.

StreamR is available to buy at John Lewis for £170. StreamR Splash will be available later this year for £120. Both models are available in charcoal or stone grey.