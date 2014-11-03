  Pure Voca Bluetooth speaker announced with hands-free calling

Pure's audio engineers have been busy tuning its very own Bluetooth speaker, which was announced today, called Voca.

Pure is best known for its digital radios, some of which do feature Bluetooth streaming. The Voca will be purely a Bluetooth speaker for streaming music from mobiles, tablets and computers.

The Voca Bluetooth speaker works with a range of up to 10 metres but can also be used via a 3.5mm headphone cable which works as a aux-in port for use with any device that can output sound. Voca has a built-in microphone so it can be used as a speakerphone allowing for clear conference calls, hands-free. The Voca is powered by a rechargeable battery that, Pure says, is capable of up to 10 hours use on a single charge.

The Voca is built with an aluminium case that comes in black. The buttons break up the black with illumination making them easy to use even in the dark. Pure says the exterior is "hard wearing" so it should be able to withstand the inevitable travelling that a Bluetooth speaker can look forward to in its life. And should there be any problems Voca is also covered by an extended three year warranty.

The Pure Voca will be available in John Lewis and Currys for £100.

