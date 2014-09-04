  Pure expands Jongo wireless speaker range with Jongo X Series

Pure is expanding its Sonos-rivalling Jongo wireless music system with the Jongo X Series speakers.

Sporting a fresh new look and updated Bluetooth Caskeid technology, the Jogo X Series devices will be compatible with Spotify, Deezer and other streaming services, sent through a supporting smartphone or tablet.

The new line-up includes an S3X portable wireless speaker and three tabletop speakers that can be set in portrait or landscape modes. They are designated T2X, T4X and T6X and come in either black or white.

The black versions come with graphite coloured speaker grilles, while the white models have "ice" coloured grilles.

Each speaker also houses a newly architectured digital sound processor and dynamic equalisation. Pure claims that these provide richer bass performance than before as well as finer tuned audio all round.

Set-up is now assisted by a new process through the Pure Connect app to make it more simple. Having to press buttons on each speaker to link to the network is no longer necessary. And the app will now show which speakers are in use around the house and those that aren't.

Finally, smart speaker session management now remembers a previous session so content can continue to play and the speaker grouping can be maintained even if the Wi-Fi drops.

The Pure Jongo S3X will cost £129.99, while the T2X, T4X and T6X speakers will by £99.99, £149.99 and £199.99 each respectively. They will all be available from October.

Owners of current Jongo speakers will also benefit from the new software enhancements through a forthcoming update.