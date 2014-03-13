Pure announces Contour D1, its first digital clock radio dock with Bluetooth streaming

Pure has announced another addition to its extensive Bluetooth speaker line-up, this time in the form of the Contour D1.

The Contour D1 is a digital radio dock that offers Bluetooth streaming, claimed to be the first of its kind, and it features the same design as the company's existing family of Contour docks with a slim, dome-like style.

The new speaker comes with a revolving dock that will spin from the Pure logo to the dock when pushed, but this clever technique that allows you to hide the dock when not in use isn't all this speaker has to offer.

It can accomodate Apple 30 pin models as well as Lightning connector models as the dock has a clip-in adapter that is easily switched over. Therefore, it doesn't matter if you have an iPhone 4 or iPhone 5S, you can still charge and play music from your device.

Alternatively, you can always stream audio wirelessly to the Contour D1 using Bluetooth so Android, Windows Phone and BlackBerry users are looked after too.

"Despite the growing trend towards streaming music wirelessly, consumers still want and need to charge their Apple devices. Contour D1 offers the best possible flexibility for all the family with the choice of docking old or new Apple models, listening to a wide variety of digital radio stations or playing music wirelessly from the comfort of the sofa regardless of Android or Apple ownership," explains Nick Hucker, director of marketing at Pure.

In terms of numbers, the Contour D1 features 20W RMS audio power and it supports DAB and FM, has an input for other audio devices and comes with a remote control.

Users can also download the Pure Connect app for free, offering three price plans and access to over 20,000 radio stations and over 200,000 free on-demand programmes and podcasts and millions of streamable music tracks.

The Pure Contour D1 is available now from selected electrical retailers for £149.99.