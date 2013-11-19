  1. Home
Pure Evoke D2 digital radio now with Bluetooth, launching this Christmas for £100

Pure has a new digital broadcast and FM radio that can wirelessly stream audio content from a mobile device, and it's called the Evoke D2 with Bluetooth.

The Evoke D2 with Bluetooth costs £99.99. That's only £15 more than the original Evoke D2. Pure released the Evoke D2, a walnut-finished DAB and FM radio with a smaller form factor than the iconic Evoke, in June - but the company has only now added Bluetooth capability to the radio by releasing Evoke D2 with Bluetooth.

Evoke D2 with Bluetooth works with the Pure Connect iOS and Android app, enabling wireless streaming and access to more than 20,000 global internet radio stations, 200,000 free on-demand programmes and millions of tracks via Pure’s subscription music service.

READ: Pure Evoke D2 DAB radio now available for those with less space

Pure's new radio is available in a Domino black or Glacier white matte finish. Other features include an input for an iPod/ MP3 player, alarm, timers, 10 digital presents and 10 FM presets. There's also an optional rechargeable B1 battery pack for £27.99, which gives 30 hours of listening per charge.

The Evoke D2 with Bluetooth will be available at retail stores this Christmas.

