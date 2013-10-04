  Universal Music launches High Fidelity Pure Audio discs, uncompressed albums on Blu-ray

The Universal Music Group has announced a new music format called High Fidelity Pure Audio, which uses Blu-ray discs to deliver truly uncompressed audio in its purest quality.

They can be played in Blu-ray players, compatible computers and the PlayStation 3. The Xbox One and PS4 will also be able to play them after their respective launches.

And like with many Blu-ray movie releases today, each High Fidelity Pure Audio disc will come with a download code for the MP3 versions of each track, so you won't have to figure out how to rip them for listening to on the move.

Several different audio formats will be offered on the discs. You can listen to the album encoded as Dolby True HD or DTS Master Audio at 2.0 and, where available, even 5.1 surround sound. PCM versions of the tracks will be present too.

To begin with, Universal will release discs on 21 October featuring artists such as Amy Winehouse, Bob Marley, Nirvana, Queen, The Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder.

Classical and jazz recordings will be available too, including albums by Rolando Villazón, John Coltrane and Oscar Peterson. Nice.

"We are very excited about the potential for High Fidelity Pure Audio, allowing music lovers to experience the work of artists in a way that has never before been possible," said Olivier Robert-Murphy, global head of new business at Universal Music Group.

"Once you hear High Fidelity Pure Audio you can feel the full richness and depth of an artist's vision."

Prices for each album will vary, but expect to pay between £10 and £15.