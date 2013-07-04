  Pure enters car stereo market with Highway H240Di and Highway H260DBi, exclusive to Halfords

Pure has rapidly been expanding its horizons of late. Once known almost exclusively as a digital radio manufacture, the company has added TV set-top boxes and wireless music systems to its line-up. Now the audio firm has entered the car stereo market, with the Pure Highway H240Di and Highway H260DBi models.

The company has previously released a Highway in-car radio, but it was a device you stuck to the windscreen or dashboard in the same way you would with a satnav. The two new models are fitted, so replace a conventional in-car stereo.

The cheaper of the two, the Highway H240Di, features a DAB, FM and AM radio, connectivity for iPhone/iPod and USB for charging, and a CD drive that is also able to play mp3 files stored on a disc.

An auxiliary input means you can also hook up another audio playing device, including an Android phone. And the fascia is detachable to deter thieves. The H240Di is capable of driving four speakers, with 4 x 45W output.

The Pure H260DBi has all of the same features as its stablemate, but adds customisable button lighting to match the dashboard, Bluetooth phone connectivity and music playback (with A2DP controls), and pumps up the power output to 4 x 50W.

Both in-car stereos will be available exclusively through Halfords, both online and in-store. The H240Di will cost £129.99, while the slightly more advanced H260DBi will set you back £149.99.