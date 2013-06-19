  Pure Evoke D2 DAB radio now available for those with less space

Pure has released the Evoke D2, a walnut-finished DAB and FM radio with a smaller form factor than the iconic Evoke.

The radio features a 3-inch full range drive unit and digital Class-D amplifier, 3.5mm line input for connection to an external audio source - such as an iPod, iPhone, Android device or the like - and a 3.5mm headphone out socket.

It is 115 x 180 x 120mm and fits into the Pure DAB family well, with its white face and wooden surround. Up to 20 presets can be stored, with four quick access buttons, and there are kitchen and sleep timers, tone or radio alarm.

The Evoke D2 is also compatible with Pure's optional rechargeable B1 battery pack. It costs an extra £27.99, but without the battery pack, the radio can be plugged into the mains, so if you don't expect to travel (or use it in a bathroom with no mains sockets) then that will be ample.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for fresh and contemporary audio products that fit in with their home interior and size is often a key decision-making factor," said Nick Hucker, Pure's director of marketing.

The Pure Evoke D2 is available now for £84.99 from Pure.com and the usual stockists.

