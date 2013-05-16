Pure adds multiroom talents to Sensia 200D Connect and One Flow, now compatible with Jongos

Pure has updated two of its wireless audio devices to work in a multiroom set-up with its recently released Jongo speakers.

The Pure Sensia 200D Connect multi-source radio and music streamer and the One Flow Internet and DAB radio are now compatible with the company's wireless audio solution, meaning you can add them to or even use the former to control the whole system.

Pure's Jongo S3 speaker contains four drivers to fire sound in multiple directions and an upwards firing subwoofer for bass control. It comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can stream music from a smartphone or tablet straight to the speaker, and even use it on its own. You can also add other Jongo speakers to create a multiroom solution, including the forthcoming T6. A Jongo A2 adapter is also on the way to add the same connectivity to a hi-fi or AV receiver.

Now two of the British company's other wireless devices can join in the fun.

The multiroom system also works with Pure's free companion app, Pure Connect for iPhone or iPad. It adds internet radio functionality to the elements without (the Sensia 200D Connect comes with that as standard) and access to Pure Music, its Spotify rivalling streaming service. New users get a 30-day free trial.

