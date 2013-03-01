APP OF THE DAY: Pure Connect review (Android)

There are lots of apps that stream music, plenty that let you listen to internet radio stations and many, many programmes that let you play music from your Android phone. Pure Connect, on the other hand, is one that lets you do everything in one app.

It's really designed to tie-in to the other music services from Pure, the digital radio specialists, and with the firms hardware too. The idea here is that you can get all of your Pure devices sharing the same playlists from a centralised service.

Format Android Price Free Where Google Play

Put simply, Connect is really a pretty impressive application. First, there's the music library. Like Spotify, you can stream music to your devices, or in this case, the phone. The streaming service costs £5 a month, and has a decent amount of music available. We used both the phone app and the website to get a feel for the service as a whole and found the app a slightly slicker, more fluid experience. Building playlists is perhaps, a little easier online though, so we dragged some music into a test playlist and then picked up listening on the phone.

What we did notice was that the streaming music quality was very good indeed. Perhaps not better than Spotify, but at least as good. This is good news if you're thinking of ditching your on-device music, and simply relying on over-the-air streaming. It's also good if you're using other devices with the system.

Also included is live radio. If, like us, you live with Radio 4 on, then you'll appreciate both the live radio and the ability to listen to on-demand content.

What you're also able to do is take music, or even on-demand and live radio, and send it direct to a Pure device. So if you have a Pure radio, and have been listening out of the house, when you get home you're able to just transfer the music or audio to your home system. It's like living in the future that.

You also get access to "Pure Sounds", which is a set of audio that brings outdoors in. You can have a nice heavy thunderstorm playing, or summer birdsong. Really, when you're trapped in a home office, and the rain is howling down and the sky is black with rage, a nice bit of summer birdsong can help lift the spirits, along with a nice hot cup of tea. Anyway, it sounds stupid, but it's actually brilliant.

The only real downsides we can find are that the app is sometimes a little slow. This is speaking in comparison with Spotify, which is very quick. However, it's worth remembering that Spotify used to be awful too, so Pure can work on speeding this up. The second thing is that the app can be a little inconsistent in how it works. It does need a bit of a tidy, but as always with these sort of things, the content is all that matters and Pure has plenty of brilliant stuff to keep us entertained for hours.