Pure expands Evoke Mio range with 6 new colours (pictures)

Hot on the heals of its special Union Jack edition, Pure has further expanded its Evoke Mio DAB and FM radio range by introducing six new colour schemes. Already available in noir (black), teal, grape and cherry, the quality device will also soon be come in pepper, mustard, paprika, sage, rose and seagrass too.

Subtle and elegant, the colours have been chosen because they are "on-trend". Designers have already complimented the company for its choices. And Pocket-lint was particularly fond of the mustard version, which sported a biege/yellow front and back, when we got up close to it in a gorgeous coffee shop just off London's trendy Carnaby Street.

In terms of the technology inside, these new editions are identical to the others we've reviewed in the past. They will tune into and play all digital and FM radio stations, feature an auxilarary input for an MP3 player, iPod, iPhone or the like, and have a an alarm and kitchen timer mode.

The display is an auto-dimming OLED panel, and the radio can be programmed with up to 30 presets.

Out of the box, the Pure Evoke Mio comes with a power pack, plug and cable, but an optional ChargePAK is available for an extra £34.99.

Each of the new collection will be available from June for £129.99 a pop.

What do you think of the new colours? Let us know in the comments below...