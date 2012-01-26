  Pure Music now live in the UK

Pure Music, the Spotify-rival from the digital and internet radio specialist, is now live in the UK, with a free month trial available for a limited period.

Building on the success of its FlowSongs platform, Pure Music has again teamed up with 7Digital for access to its extensive catalogue. This time around though, there's no need to pay for individual downloads.

For £4.99 a month Pure Music offers unlimited streaming across multiple devices. There's a web-based player on its Lounge website, mobile apps (iOS and Android) and, of course, the service is available on the company's internet connected radios - of which there are nine. There's no caching at the moment, but this is coming we're told (for an additional fee).

All of the usual ingredients are there such as playlists, recommendations, the ability to share tracks via social networks and so on. One differentiating factor from Spotify is the tagging service, as was introduced with FlowSongs. This means that when listening to the radio and you hear a tune you like you can tag it and then explore the artist and stream the relevant material.

Colin Crawford, Pure’s director of marketing said: "Pure has a very broad customer base and Pure Music has been conceived to appeal to the mass market and offer music fans a simple way to find, discover and enjoy any music they want directly on their favourite listening device.

"Forget the hassle of downloading and ripping - just search and enjoy. Both intuitive and easy-to-use, Pure Music has been designed to be at the heart of Pure’s expanding and market-leading range of internet-connected radio and audio products."

The service works on 3G and Wi-Fi and there are no limits to the amount of devices that you can hook-up to your account.

The Pure Music subscription service is now live for UK users and will be rolled out internationally as the year goes on.

