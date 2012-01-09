  Pure Contour 200i Air announced packing Apple AirPlay

Purehas announced the Contour 200i Air, a powerful and stylish wireless audio system with Apple AirPlay that allows the user to play their music wirelessly via a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or iPod touch without the need to dock the device.

There is a growing trend for wireless audio devices such as this coming to market so Pure should definitely find a space for this docking station.

The Pure Contour 200i Air connects to the uyour home network via Ethernet or Wi-Fi, and produces 36W RMS of digital quality sound which should deliver a decent listening experience. The DSP corrected, high-efficiency audio amplifiers and custom designed 3.5-inch dual full-range speaker drive units should also deliver decent clarity.

The docking station can also connect to the free Pure Lounge app which enables access to tens of thousands of internet radio stations and on demand content - as well as Apple Airplay.

"Some day we’ll wonder why we ever had to physically connect devices, and Apple AirPlay is leading that behavioural seachange. There is nothing to beat the convenience of sitting back in your armchair to control your music collection with your iPad or iPhone, while the music itself is played beautifully and powerfully by Contour 200i Air."

At an SRP of just £199.99, the Pure Contour 200i Air not only supports wireless streaming, but also includes a dock for iPad, iPhone and iPod for charging as well as music playback.