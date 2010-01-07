Pure shows off new Oasis Flow, Sirocco 550 at CES

Pure is previewing two new products at this year's CES event as the Oasis Flow and Sirocco 550 get their public debut.



The Oasis Flow, a rival to Robert's Terrain model, is a weatherproof and splash resistant rechargeable digital and internet radio with FM.



A follow on from the first-gen Oasis, this new model adds internet connectivity, touchscreen controls, enhanced audio, FM and a crystal clear OLED display which is readable at any angle.



Said to be "rugged, weatherproof and extremely durable thanks to a splash resistant case, cast aluminium framework and rubber seals", the Oasis Flow is angled for use in the bathroom, garden or any outdoor setting.



The Sirocco 550 is the new flagship model of Pure's micro hi-fi family, offering digital and internet radio in micro hi-fi system with FM, CD and an iPod/iPhone dock.



Both will be available in the UK in the first half of 2010 but pricing is yet to be confirmed. We will keep you posted.