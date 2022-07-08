(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day kicks off in full on Tuesday 12 July 2022 and runs through the following day. However, there are deals and bargains appearing on the site in the build up too.

Its 4th gen Amazon Echo Dot is already available with 42 per cent off, for example - now priced at just £29. However, there's an even better deal on the smart speaker.

Prime members can get two 4th generation Echo Dots for just £37.98 when using the discount code DOT4 at checkout. Considering two devices will usually set you back a couple of pennies shy of £100, that's more than 64 per cent off.

To get the extra discount, you need to add two Amazon Echo Dots in Glacier White, Charcoal or Twilight Blue to your basket then, at checkout, enter DOT4 in the gift card/promotion code bar under "Payment method". Hit apply and you will see the extra discount in the final price.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) x 2 - save 64% The latest version of the Amazon Echo Dot supports HD lossless audio and is one of the neatest, cutest ways to get Alexa into your home. It's available in Glacier White, Charcoal or Twilight Blue. Usually priced £49.99 each, you can now get two for just £37.98. View offer

As with all Prime Day deals, this one iis exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. However, you can sign up today for a 30-day free trial period and benefit from this and all the discounts that are coming our way.

Prime membership also includes free next-day delivery on many thousands of items, Prime Video membership, Prime Gaming, Amazon Music access and much, much more. You might find you want to keep it after the initial trial period is over.

Amazon will have plenty of other deals on its products in the coming days. You will be able to find many of them in our UK Amazon Prime Day hub here.

