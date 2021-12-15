Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Speakers
  3. Speaker news
  4. Polk speaker news

Polk Audio Signa S4 soundbar adds upward-firing speakers for affordable Dolby Atmos system

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 5
Polk
Polk Audio Signa S4 photo 5
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Polk Audio Signa S4 adds upward firing speaker outputs to this affordable soundbar-and-sub combo package, making for the company's first Dolby Atmos-capable system.

When we reviewed the Signa S3 at the very beginning of 2021, we were impressed by its ability to upgrade TV audio - largely thanks to the bundled subwoofer - without breaking the bank.

The S4 takes that concept and enhances its capability considerably. While the S3 is a 2.1 channel system, the S4 is a 5.1.2 system - the latter meaning five side/left/right/centre speakers total, one subwoofer, and two upward-firing integrated speakers.

That should make for a much more all-encompassing sound profile, hence the Dolby Atmos decoding capability. The Signa S4 can also upmix non-Atmos content to give a virtual surround audio experience.

Best Alexa speakers 2021: Top Amazon Echo alternatives
Best Alexa speakers 2021: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle ·

There's also an HDMI port, with support for eARC, allowing for passthrough of content all the way up to 8K - ensuring some future-proofing too - while the universal remote control feature means your TV's existing remote should be able to control the 'bar. That'll make setup and use nice and easy. 

Core to the Signa S4's appeal is its asking price. It's pricier than its predecessor, but not by a huge amount: it's on sale now, with £329/€349/$350 asking prices reflecting key markets. Sounds like a bargain if you're looking for an affordable all-in-one Dolby Atmos solution.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 15 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Polk Audio Signa S4 soundbar adds upward-firing speakers for affordable Dolby Atmos system
Polk Audio Signa S4 soundbar adds upward-firing speakers for affordable Dolby Atmos system By Mike Lowe ·
Sonos tips and tricks: Get the most out of your multi-room speaker system
Sonos tips and tricks: Get the most out of your multi-room speaker system By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best Bluetooth speakers 2021: Top portable speakers for every budget
Best Bluetooth speakers 2021: Top portable speakers for every budget By Conor Allison ·