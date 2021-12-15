(Pocket-lint) - The Polk Audio Signa S4 adds upward firing speaker outputs to this affordable soundbar-and-sub combo package, making for the company's first Dolby Atmos-capable system.

When we reviewed the Signa S3 at the very beginning of 2021, we were impressed by its ability to upgrade TV audio - largely thanks to the bundled subwoofer - without breaking the bank.

The S4 takes that concept and enhances its capability considerably. While the S3 is a 2.1 channel system, the S4 is a 5.1.2 system - the latter meaning five side/left/right/centre speakers total, one subwoofer, and two upward-firing integrated speakers.

That should make for a much more all-encompassing sound profile, hence the Dolby Atmos decoding capability. The Signa S4 can also upmix non-Atmos content to give a virtual surround audio experience.

There's also an HDMI port, with support for eARC, allowing for passthrough of content all the way up to 8K - ensuring some future-proofing too - while the universal remote control feature means your TV's existing remote should be able to control the 'bar. That'll make setup and use nice and easy.

Core to the Signa S4's appeal is its asking price. It's pricier than its predecessor, but not by a huge amount: it's on sale now, with £329/€349/$350 asking prices reflecting key markets. Sounds like a bargain if you're looking for an affordable all-in-one Dolby Atmos solution.