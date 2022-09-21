Polaroid is getting into music with new speakers

(Pocket-lint) - Polaroid has announced an interesting new angle for its brand, in the form of Polaroid Music Players, a lineup of new Bluetooth speakers that it hopes will dovetail with its cultural roots.

There are four speakers in total, simply titled the Polaroid P1, P2, P3 and P4, with each getting bigger and more powerful in turn.

The first two have a really compact design that can be clipped onto a belt hoop or bag to take your sound with you on the go however you like, while the P3 and P4 are more like throwbacks to old-school boomboxes.

That said, they're a lot more colourful and vibrant than those older speakers, although they retain some old-school touches. A red button is designed to be a throwback to Polaroid camera's action buttons, for example.

Each speaker will also have a dial that can swap between newly-launched Polaroid Radio stations, a discovery service that Polaroid is pushing out alongside the hardware.

There will be five stations featuring playlists curated and created by musicians, artists and creators for a theoretically more authored take on music streaming.

We don't know much more about the tecnical specifications of the speakers at this stage, so it'll be very interesting to see how they stack up in a competitive market, given this isn't something Polaroid has ever done before.

What we do know is their UK prices - the P1 Music Player will cost £49.99, the P2 Music Player £119.99, the P3 Music Player £169.99, and the P4 Music Player £259.99, meaning they cover a wide range of budgets.

