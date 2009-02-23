  Philips Cinema 21:9 home theatre system unveiled

Philips has introduced the home theatre system designed to support its rather impressive Cinema 21:9 TV, with an aim to deliver sound in the same "exceptional quality" as the video images.

This new cinema package includes the advanced Philips HD AV receiver and a dedicated 7.1 speaker system, plus the option of adding the matched Philips Blu-ray player into the mix as well.

The speaker package includes four floor standing tallboy speakers, two satellite speakers, a centre channel and an active subwoofer.

Class A/B amplifiers have been included for a "high power, low distortion output", and all the main speakers include ferro-fluid cooled 25mm soft dome super tweeters.

There are four mid-range woofers – two 3-inch units in the tallboy and satellite speakers, and two 4-inch units in the centre channel - while the standalone active subwoofer pushes out 200W.

As for the Blu-ray DVD player, it complements the Cinema 21:9 TV as it is the first Blu-ray player to offer 21:9 mode selection and can upscale non-Blu-ray movies to near 1080p HD quality.

It features 1GB internal memory storage and can connect up to the Internet so users can download additional Blu-ray content for their films.

There's been no news as to release date or prices for this, but we expect you'll see it on the shelves around the same time as the Cinema 21:9 TV, in June. We'll keep you updated.