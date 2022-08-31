(Pocket-lint) - TP Vision announced a number of products during technology show IFA, including two OLED TVs, four soundbars, three pairs of headphones and the Fidelio FS1 speaker.

The Fidelio FS1 speaker joins the recently launched FB1 soundbar and FW1 subwoofer, bringing a similar design, choice of materials and easy installation.

Within its premium compact finish, there's a 1-inch tweeter, a top mounted angled 2.5-inch driver and a 3.5-inch woofer with two passive radiators. That's not all though, you'll also find LED lighting for Ambilight.

The Fidelio FS1 speaker can be used as a three-way speaker, either as a single unit or in a stereo pair, or it can be used as an AV system satellite, automatically switching to a two-way mode with a dedicated Dolby Atmos driver.

Additionally, when paired with a compatible Ambilight TV, the Fidelio FS1 speaker can be used as the extended left and right audio channels working as the centre channel to maintain accurate dialogue and enhance the sound stage.

Alongside the Fidelio FS1 speaker, Philips announced four soundbars as we mentioned, including the top-of-the-range B8907. All four soundbars have high power outputs, wireless subwoofers, the option of wall mounting, and include side-firing tweeters added to the left and right channels.

The top three soundbar models - B8907, B8507 and B7807 - include a dedicated centre channel, Dolby Atmos compatibility and HDMI eARC connectivity with 4K pass through.

The headphone models announced include the A7607, which are open-ear, bone conduction wireless sports headphones, and the K4607, which are dedicated kids bone-conduction headphones.

There's also the H8507, which offer bespoke 40mm drivers, the company's Noise Cancelling Pro system and a detachable boom mic.

Pricing and availability has yet to be detailed.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.