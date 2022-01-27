Philips Audio launches rugged outdoor speakers offering stereo pairing

(Pocket-lint) - Philips has announced a range of audio devices for 2022, including new portable outdoor speakers.

The catchily-named S4807 and S7807 are Bluetooth speakers designed to offer waterproofing and protection, with two layers of rubber sprayed onto the exterior. They also offer an IP67 rating, so they will be ideal for the beach or camping.

The S7807 is the larger of the two speakers, with a 40W output and measuring 280 x 104 x 104mm. Packed into the frame are two 20mm tweeters and two 70mm mid/bass woofers and a passive radiator.

The S7807 promises 24 hours of playback, while the 5000mAh battery can also be used to charge your other devices.

The S4807 is more compact - 169 x 70 x 70mm - while offering 10W output and 12 hours of playback.

Both of these speakers can be paired with a similar product to make for more immersive listening.

On top of these new Bluetooth speakers, there are new sports headphones, including the A7507 true wireless headphones.

These new TWS headphones offer active noise cancellation, support advanced codecs like LDAC and AAC and include bone conduction sensors to enhance the speech experience in noisy conditions.

There's 8 hours of playback, with an additional 21 hours from the charging case.

There's no word on pricing or availability, but we're expecting them to go on sale during 2022.

Writing by Chris Hall.