(Pocket-lint) - Philips has announced a new Fidelio home theatre system that will not only deliver Dolby Atmos, but will also extend your Ambilight experience to your rear speakers for more visual immersion.

The new AV platform uses the DTS Play-Fi system to link the components wirelessly and intelligently, allowing the Fidelio FB1 soundbar to connect to the Fidelio FW1 subwoofer and the Fidelio FS1 satellite speakers which provide the rear channels.

These rear speakers not only deliver that immersive sound, but also have build in LED lights, so they can synchronise with Philips Ambilight TVs to extend that light show further into the room.

The Fidelio FB1 is a soundbar with 15 drivers and 310W output. The left, centre and right chambers are separated, each with a pair of mid-range drivers and a tweeter to ensure great delivery of all channels.

The are also side-mounted drivers to widen the soundstage, while drivers on the top of the bar expand the height for that Dolby Atmos effect.

The FW1 subwoofer has an 8-inch driver, while the FS1 satellite speakers can work independently or work as part of the multiroom home theatre system.

These FS1 speakers contain a front-firing midrange drive, an upfiring tweeter and down firing woofer, with passive radiators for bass delivery.

The system will offer app control and can be used for TV or music, whichever you prefer. The advantage of the using the DTS Play-Fi platform is that you'll be able to build the speakers around the TV, without having to buy everything in one go.

Philips says that the new Fidelio soundbar system is still in developing, and it is expecting to give a full showcase of its performance in September 2022 - we imagine at IFA 2022.

Writing by Chris Hall.