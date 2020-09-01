(Pocket-lint) - Philips has announced two soundbars in its Fidelio range of high-end audio products.

Available from the final quarter of 2020, the Philips Fidelio B97 and B95 soundbars each come with Dolby Atmos elevation speakers for added audio height.

The Philips Fidelio B97 is the slightly better spec'ed of the two. It features a 7.1.2 speaker configuration, with a slim main unit and wireless subwoofer.

In addition, two wireless speakers can be detached from the main unit to be used as left and right surround channels. Or they can simply widen the soundscape as front-left and right channels if you wish to keep them attached.

The bar contains 17 drivers in total, with two working as up-firing 2.5-inch Dolby Atmos elevation units.

The subwoofer houses an 8-inch driver and is capable of low frequencies down to 35Hz.

The main system has a power output of 500W, while the sub is 240W.

The Philips Fidelio B95 also comes with Dolby Atmos elevation driver units, but is 5.1.2 rated instead. There are 14 drivers inside the bar in total.

It too includes a wireless subwoofer, with the main bar capable of 450W with the sub, as above, 240W.

As well as Dolby Atmos, both the B97 and B95 are IMAX Enhanced certified. They also feature twin HDMI 2.1 eARC connections plus 4K passthrough.

Bluetooth, Apple Airplay and DTS Play-Fi are on board, with the latter enabling the bars to connect to other multi-room speakers in the Philips Wireless Home System range.

They are each compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Writing by Rik Henderson.