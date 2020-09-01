(Pocket-lint) - Philips has unveiled a wireless multi-room audio system that not only extends the sound capabilities of your home setup, but also contain LED lights that can connect to an Ambilght TV and extend the lightshow.

Speakers in the Philips TV & Sound Wireless Home System uses DTS Play-Fi technology to connect to and sync with each other over a home Wi-Fi network.

New W6505 and W6205 speakers are being launched in the final quarter of 2020, while five compatible soundbars in a new 8000 series will be released from September. In addition, the company's also newly-announced high-end Fidelio B95 and B97 soundbars and all 2020 Ambilight TVs support the same system.

The W6505 and W6205 wireless speakers also come with LED lights, so can connect to a supporting Philips TV with Ambilight and expand the effect further into a room.

So, as well as link for a home theatre experience, they can enhance the immersive lighting to the sides and rears.

The W6205 is a vertically-oriented speaker with a 1-inch soft dome tweeter and 3.5-inch woofer, supported by two passive radiators. There is 40W of power on board.

The W6505 is larger and designed to lie horizontally. It contains two 1-inch soft dome tweeters and two 3.5-inch woofers, with an amplifier capable of up to 80W of output.

They come with Bluetooth, Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2 connectivity, as well as DTS Play-Fi, and support Alexa and Google Assistant (via external devices).

Prices for the wireless speakers are yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.