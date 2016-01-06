Philips Fidelio Soundbar crams Dolby Atmos overhead audio into one unit

Philips has managed to cram the overhead surround sound supremacy of Dolby Atmos into a wire-mess-free soundbar.

The Philips Fidelio Soundbar was announced at CES 2016. Samsung also announced a Dolby Atmos soundbar but its unit requires two wireless rear speakers. Philips says its unit can create 5.1.2 surround sound, including overhead audio using just the soundbar and subwoofer.

The Fidelio Soundbar features 400W of sound pumped out of a total of 18 speakers including two up-firing units. On either side are three mid-range drivers, one of these on each side is dedicated to voice clarity. The other drivers are angled between tweeters to create the most immersive sound possible.

The sub offers a low frequency 200W of powerful sound from its 8-inch down firing driver that Philips says creates 360-degree sound to fill the room and plenty of bass ideal for movie immersion.

The Fidelio Soundbar, despite all these offerings, is crammed into a 50mm thin unit. This features Bluetooth AptX, AAC and NFC as well as two HDMI-in ports, HDMI Arc, Optical, Coaxial and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Philips Fidelio Soundbar with Dolby Atmos will be available from the summer. Expect pricing to be announced nearer to that time.

