Philips E6 Fidelio wireless surround and Izzy multi-room speakers announced

Philips has taken the wraps off its latest E6 Fidelio wireless surround cinema speakers at IFA 2015 and announced its Izzy multi-room system.

The Fidelio E6 follows on from the E5 system using the same wireless smarts to dot speakers about a room for either 2.1 or 5.1 surround, without the wires. Philips calls this Surround on Demand.

This year's E6 Fidelio range offers integrated Google Cast for flinging shows and more from a smartphone or tablet, as well as Spotify Connect for instant music streaming.

The E6 system features two 40cm tall front speakers with detachable top sections that can be used elsewhere in the room for instant surround sound. The advantage here is a tidy 2.1 system for TV shows and then a full 5.1 surround system when you're watching immersive films.

New to Surround on Demand in the E6 are angled 2-inch drivers dedicated for the centre channel within the front speakers, for enhanced voice clarity. The Fidelio E6 also has full HDMI 4K pass-through capabilities.

The Philips Fidelio E6 will be available at the end of 2015 for €900 which is about £665.

Also announced at IFA is the Izzy multi-room system. This uses Bluetooth to connect smartphone or tablet to speaker for playback of anything from the device. Either play through the one speaker or select the "group" button to play through all speakers at once.

The Izzy system comprises a BM5 compact speaker with two 2.5-inch driver and bass port plus a BM50 featuring two 2.75-inch drivers with bass port which also includes radio and USB playback.

The Izzy BM50 and BM5 will be available in Europe from autumn costing €280 and €129 respectively, which is about £205 and £95.

