Philips Spotify multiroom speakers SW700M and SW750M take on Sonos with big brand appeal

The Philips brand has taken on close rival Sonos in the wireless multiroom speaker arena by allying itself with music streaming service Spotify.

The Philips Spotify multiroom speakers incorporate Spotify Connect, which allows you to control your streamed music throughout the home from the Spotify application on smartphones and tablets rather than dedicated Philips' apps.

Two models of speaker have been announced during the company's IFA 2014 press conference, one of which even features a Spotify button which will pick up music previously playing after just one click.

Benjamin Ngo, audio business line leader at Woox Innovation, the owner of the Philips audio brand, believes that the Spotify Connect integration will stand the new range apart from rivals. "Incorporating Spotify Connect, you won’t be disturbed by unstable connections when streaming music to the speakers. Incoming phone calls, loss of signal range, or watching a video won’t spoil the party: the music just keeps flowing," he said.

There are two speakers in the Philips Spotify range, the SW700M, which has two 2.5-inch full-range drivers and two expanded bass ports, and the SW750M, which has two tweeters and two 3-inch full-range drivers.

The SW700M will retail for 99.99 euros and the SW750M, 149.99 euros. UK prices and release dates are yet to be announced.