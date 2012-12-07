Philips Lightning docks lets you amplify your iPhone 5

Philips has announced a bevy of Apple iPhone docks with Lightning connectors for iPhone 5 and new iPad users keen to plug in their phone.

The new docks, launched today, includes two docking speakers and a bedroom docking speaker that includes a clock display. These new docking speakers will be available this month, the company has confirmed.

Sitting at the top of the pile is the Philips Urban Micro System (DCM3155). It features Apple's new Lightning connector, CD player and FM radio, and provides 50W RMS of music power in a tower design.

The Philips Lifestyle Music System (DCM2067) has a retractable Lightning dock, a CD player and FM radio, but smaller speakers, 20W RMS and a more traditional dock design with the speakers splaying out either side of your iPhone 5, as you might expect.

The Philips Portable Docking Speaker (DS7580) is supposedly slim and compact enough to fit in your bag, features Philips' wOOx technology that provides a rich and deep bass and comes with a built-in battery that lasts for approximately eight hours so you can enjoy your music anywhere.

Meanwhile the Philips Room to Room Docking Speaker (DS3205) - incorporates high-quality neodymium speakers and looks like the company's Fidelio range already available.

Last but not least there is the Philips Bedroom Docking Speaker (DS1155). It's a small circular podium that has a 360-degree design, providing omnidirectional sound to fill your bedroom - or so Philips says.

The clock display of the docking speaker automatically synchronises with the clock of your Apple device, and the speaker also includes a USB port at the back of the speaker allowing users to easily charge a second mobile device.

No word on when the speaker docks will be coming to the UK or how much they will cost.

We will keep you posted.