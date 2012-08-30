  Philips goes retro with 1950s inspired radios

Philips has gone back to its roots by unveiling a range of retro-looking radios at its IFA event in Berlin.

The company has been making radios since the 1920s and though Philips hasn’t gone that far back with its new array, the Philips Original Radio range does have a distinct 1950s look and feel.

There are five different versions of the Philips Original Radio available, with the ORD7300, ORD7100C and ORD 7100R also featuring an integrated iPhone and iPod dock. The OR7200 and ORD7300 also has a DAB+ digital radio for a wider range of stations, while the Philips Original Radio OR7000 is limited to just FM, LW and MW stations.

Available in cream, dark wood and red colours, each radio consists of a wooden casing and aluminium dials for volume and playback control – iOS docking station models can be fine tuned using an iPhone or iPod. Sound is played through two 10-watt-powered speakers built-in to the radio.

There’s also a digital display on some of the models that shows the date, time and name of track being played. Not very 1950s, we know.

We’ll have to remain patient on availability and price, as Philips is yet to reveal those finer details.

Check out our hands-on photos and first impression of the Philips Original Radio here.