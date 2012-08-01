Philips DJ-Dock sound system for the iPhone makes you king of the decks

Take two iPhones and one Philips FWP3200D DJ-Dock and what have you got? Only a bona fide set of mixing decks, that’s what.

Philips is attempting to prove it’s down with the kids by introducing the stereo sound system that enables two iPhones to be plugged in simultaneously to twin rotating decks.

Though you won’t be able to scratch on these particular turntables, you can swivel them round so the iPhones face either the “DJ” or the “audience”. You can slide and fade between each iPhone, alternating the treble and bass of the 300W sound output.

Philips is also offering the chance to increase the noise by adding an additional FWP1000 extension speaker.

The DJ-Dock sound system works with iPods and MP3 players too, but only Apple products will be able to download the Algoriddim djay app that lets users hone their mixing skills further by introducing a virtual turntable interface and the ability to record your mixes.

Decorated in piano black with a silver and gold finish, the Philips FWP3200D DJ-Dock also has a controllable lighting system that works in tandem with the music’s beat.

The Philips FWP3200D DJ-Dock is available now for £299 from Argos with the Philips FWP1000 extender speaker sold separately for £199.

Have you seen the Philips DJ-Dock in action? Let us know what you think in the comments below...