(Pocket-lint) - Panasonic has announced the SC-GN01 Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System as part of Gamescom 2021.

Designed in collaboration with Square Enix and Final Fantasy XIV Online, it looks like a flat aeroplane pillow which you place around your shoulders when gaming.

It provides personal surround sound for those who don't fancy wearing a headset for hours on end, or don't have a suitable home cinema system.

Like the Panasonic SoundSlayer Soundbar, also designed with the Final Fantasy team, the SC-GN01 comes with three distinct sound modes: role-playing, FPS and voice.

It also sports a noise and echo-cancelling microphone for in-game chat. This even eliminates the sound coming from the built-in speakers, so chat quality is clear at both ends.

There are four full-range speakers built into the device, providing up to 4W total power output. A signal processor is on-board too that up or down mixes tracks to four-channels where appropriate.

The system can be connected to PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch (in TV mode) via USB A. A 3.5mm audio lead is also included for connectivity to the same consoles and computers, such as through a game controller, plus Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The Panasonic SC-GN01 Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System will be priced at £159.99 and available exclusively through Amazon when it arrives in late September.