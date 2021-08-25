Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Speakers
  3. Speaker news
  4. Panasonic speaker news

Panasonic SC-GN01 is a gaming speaker you wear around your neck, designed with Square Enix

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Panasonic Panasonic SC-GN01 is a gaming speaker you wear around your neck, designed with Square Enix

- Available from late September

- Priced £159.99

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Panasonic has announced the SC-GN01 Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System as part of Gamescom 2021.

Designed in collaboration with Square Enix and Final Fantasy XIV Online, it looks like a flat aeroplane pillow which you place around your shoulders when gaming.

It provides personal surround sound for those who don't fancy wearing a headset for hours on end, or don't have a suitable home cinema system.

Like the Panasonic SoundSlayer Soundbar, also designed with the Final Fantasy team, the SC-GN01 comes with three distinct sound modes: role-playing, FPS and voice.

It also sports a noise and echo-cancelling microphone for in-game chat. This even eliminates the sound coming from the built-in speakers, so chat quality is clear at both ends.

There are four full-range speakers built into the device, providing up to 4W total power output. A signal processor is on-board too that up or down mixes tracks to four-channels where appropriate.

The system can be connected to PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch (in TV mode) via USB A. A 3.5mm audio lead is also included for connectivity to the same consoles and computers, such as through a game controller, plus Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Best Bluetooth speakers 2021: Top portable speakers to buy today
Best Bluetooth speakers 2021: Top portable speakers to buy today By Conor Allison ·

Our guide to the best Bluetooth wireless speakers available to buy today, including B&O, Denon, JBL, Marshall, Sonos and Ultimate Ears

The Panasonic SC-GN01 Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System will be priced at £159.99 and available exclusively through Amazon when it arrives in late September.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 25 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Panasonic SC-GN01 is a gaming speaker you wear around your neck, designed with Square Enix
Panasonic SC-GN01 is a gaming speaker you wear around your neck, designed with Square Enix By Rik Henderson ·
Q Acoustics M20 wireless music system offers aptX HD in a neat stereo speaker solution
Q Acoustics M20 wireless music system offers aptX HD in a neat stereo speaker solution By Rik Henderson ·
Best Bluetooth speakers 2021: Top portable speakers to buy today
Best Bluetooth speakers 2021: Top portable speakers to buy today By Conor Allison ·