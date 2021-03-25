  1. Home
  2. Speakers
  3. Speaker news
  4. Panasonic speaker news

Panasonic debuts super-slim SC-HTB490 soundbar and SC-PMX802 Hi-Fi and Network Player

Author image, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Panasonic Panasonic debuts super-slim SC-HTB490 soundbar and SC-PMX802 Hi-Fi and Network Player
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Alongside a slew of new OLED and LED TVs, Panasonic also debuted a brand new slim soundbar as well as a compact Hi-Fi that's also a network player.  

The SC-HTB490 slim soundbar is designed to slot underneath a low-profile TV with 320W of total power including 160W from two full-range, forward-facing 4.5 x 12cm speaker units and dual bass reflex ports. The sub then adds a further 160W of power. 

As you'd expect there's a separate wireless subwoofer and HDMI (ARC) connectivity. While it supports Bluetooth for streaming audio from other devices, there's no Wi-Fi or associated services for streaming directly from devices without having to Bluetooth pair, though you can connect up a USB device for audio should you wish. 

The £549 SC-PMX802 Premium Hi-Fi System and Network Player offers Hi-Res audio streaming for the home in a compact package with Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and USB audio/3.5mm auxiliary support - an ideal living room system but with support for device streaming. However, there's no support for Spotify Connect. 

Best Alexa speakers 2021: Top Amazon Echo alternatives
Best Alexa speakers 2021: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle ·

The PMX802 also boasts CD High-Res Re-Master, which Pana says "enhances CD and Bluetooth playback to be closer to Hi-Res Audio quality". The system also boasts new 3-way speakers supporting frequencies up to 50kHz. 

Writing by Dan Grabham.

Recommended for you
Panasonic debuts super-slim SC-HTB490 soundbar and SC-PMX802 Hi-Fi and Network Player By Dan Grabham ·
New Amazon Echo (the ball shaped one) has a massive 33% discount By Chris Hall ·
Best Bang & Olufsen speaker 2021: Which B&O speaker is right for you? By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Sonos can now stream 24-bit Hi-Res music from Qobuz By Rik Henderson ·
Vinyl sales to overtake CDs for first time since 80s By Rik Henderson ·
Best outdoor speaker 2021: Play your tunes in the yard By Max Freeman-Mills ·