Panasonic debuts super-slim SC-HTB490 soundbar and SC-PMX802 Hi-Fi and Network Player

(Pocket-lint) - Alongside a slew of new OLED and LED TVs, Panasonic also debuted a brand new slim soundbar as well as a compact Hi-Fi that's also a network player.

The SC-HTB490 slim soundbar is designed to slot underneath a low-profile TV with 320W of total power including 160W from two full-range, forward-facing 4.5 x 12cm speaker units and dual bass reflex ports. The sub then adds a further 160W of power.

As you'd expect there's a separate wireless subwoofer and HDMI (ARC) connectivity. While it supports Bluetooth for streaming audio from other devices, there's no Wi-Fi or associated services for streaming directly from devices without having to Bluetooth pair, though you can connect up a USB device for audio should you wish.

The £549 SC-PMX802 Premium Hi-Fi System and Network Player offers Hi-Res audio streaming for the home in a compact package with Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and USB audio/3.5mm auxiliary support - an ideal living room system but with support for device streaming. However, there's no support for Spotify Connect.

The PMX802 also boasts CD High-Res Re-Master, which Pana says "enhances CD and Bluetooth playback to be closer to Hi-Res Audio quality". The system also boasts new 3-way speakers supporting frequencies up to 50kHz.

Writing by Dan Grabham.