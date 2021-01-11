(Pocket-lint) - Panasonic has announced a Final Fantasy edition of its 2.1 SoundSlayer SC-HTB01 Gaming Speaker, which comes with a special RPG sound mode optimised for the game.

The standard Panasonic SoundSlayer was introduced in the second half of 2021 but this new, special edition model - unveiled during the company's CES 2021 press conference - is adorned with Final F antasy XIV Online designs on the top and sides. It also comes with a dedicated box design.

The speaker, like the original, has been developed in collaboration with Square Enix - with the games publisher also helping tune some of the audio modes.

There are three gaming sound modes inspired by both Final Fantasy and other game types. There is the aforementioned role-playing game mode, which creates "a sense of reality and intesity". A first-person shooter mode adds virtual audio location skills, so you can tell where opponents are. And, a voice mode enhances speech and dialogue.

The device is a three-way speaker system, with an included subwoofer for extra bass. It supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS: Virtual X, but while it doesn't include dedicated height channels, it does produce a virtual 3D soundscape.

We don't know yet how much the Final Fantasy SoundSlayer will cost, or when it will be available in your region. We'll update when possible.

However, the existing SoundSlayer is £283 on Panasonic's own store.

Writing by Rik Henderson.