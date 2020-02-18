Panasonic has announced two soundbars for 2020; one with a wireless subwoofer included, the other with built-in woofers.

The Panasonic HTB600 is the higher-end of the two, coming with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X decoding support. It features two full range driver units (4.5 x 10cm) and is capable of 160W audio output on its own.

A wireless subwoofer is included, which ups the overall output to 360W.

The sub also comes with a 16cm speaker unit and an aerodynamically shaped bass reflex port delivers a smooth air flow while minimising vibrations.

The HTB400 is a self-contained soundbar, with two full range drivers and two integrated, 8cm cone-type subwoofers. It has a total output of 160W.

Both speaker solutions offer Panasonic's proprietary clear-mode dialogue technology, which enhances the clarity of speech in the sound mix. They also have adjustable feet, so can be placed on a TV stand over the television's own pedestal or further forward. The speaker units are angled 7-degrees upward to face the listener.

Alternatively, the soundbar element of both can be wall-mounted, which corrects the sound direction automatically when it detects the angle of placement.

Each soundbar also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, 4K HDR passthrough and eARC support.

"The combination of the 7-degree angle of the speakers and the parallelogram profile, means that customers are guaranteed a great performance whether they choose to place their soundbar on a cabinet or wall-mount it," said Panasonic Europe's general manager of the home AV group, Michael Friedrich.

Pricing and availability for both the SC-HTB600 and SC-HTB400 are yet to be revealed.