A British audio company has just announced a new all-in-one speaker system for those of you who have £12,000 to spare.

Strangely, until now, Orbitsound was known in the UK for its more affordable soundbars and wireless speakers, most of which cost less than £500. They're all packed with Orbitsound's own Airsound, a proprietary technology that supposedly produces clear stereo sound - no matter where you are in the room - via a one-box setup. Now, it's been added to the all-new Orbitsound Air D1.

This is unlike anything else we've seen from Orbitsound. While it is a single-active speaker, and it does feature Airsound, it costs as much as a car. Orbitsound described it as the "world’s only one-box luxury loudspeaker" that creates a "spacious stereo effect" with "no dead spots".

Like other smart speakers, you can play music through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or Ethernet. There's also analogue connections and an optical input. Apple Airplay and Spotify Connect are both supported, too. Even Airsound got an upgrade in this thing. Orbitsound’s chief audio engineers, Ted and Daniel Fletcher, upgraded it with "transconductance amplification" for ultra-low distortion.

In other words, this is a highly engineered product with all the connectivity options you could want. If any of that interests you, the Air D1 will be available exclusively through Harrods, at least for the initial launch, for about £12,000.