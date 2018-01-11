  Orbitsound's Dock E30 is a powerful wireless speaker with wireless charging built in

British audio company Orbitsound has announced the Dock E30 wireless speaker. At nearly 30cm wide, the Dock E30 isn't the largest speaker around, but it's been designed to take up permanent residence in your room.

It features the company's proprietary Airsound technology, which promises to deliver a consistent stereo sound field no matter what position you're listening from. With some other speakers, you need to be sat in the "sweet spot" to get the best sound, not so with the Dock E30.

Not only can the Dock E30 be used to deliver high quality audio, but it can be used to charge up your devices too via USB-C or Qi wireless charging if your device supports and there's even a small cutout in the top of the speaker to stand your phone or tablet in.

Connection to the Dock E30 is either via Bluetooth, which is of the aptX variety for higher quality streams, or Wi-Fi. If you have a Spotify premium account you can use Spotify Connect and if you download the companion Orbitsound app, you can access TuneIn radio too. The app can also be used to connect multiple speakers together to create a multi-room system. Orbitsound has also fitted 3.5mm auxiliary and digital optical input for wired connections.

Design-wise, the Dock E30 has a detachable front metal grille and is available in black, white and bamboo colour finishes and comes supplied with a remote control.

Dan Fletcher, Managing Director, Orbitsound said: "Over the years, we have been refining and improving all aspects of our loudspeaker designs, constantly working to create even more realistic sound from practical sized loudspeakers."

"The Dock E30 leverages our latest work in acoustics; achieving unbelievable bass from a small box and superb clean spatial sound from our patented Airsound technology. Together with new high performance wireless technologies for Bluetooth and WiFi, our ‘Dock’ is a device that I am extremely proud to have created, and am looking forwards to using every day."

The Orbitsound Dock E30 will be available from 15 March for £399, or can be pre-ordered now for the limited time price of £319.